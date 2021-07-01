The Glenlivet opens visitor centre following refurbishment

The Glenlivet has opened its newly refurbished distillery and visitor centre in Speyside after undergoing 18 months of renovations.

The new site now offers visitors with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours and rare whisky tastings and is open to the public from 1 July.

Visitors will also see an archive wall of the distillery’s rarest bottles while also trialling some of The Glenlivet’s most exclusive whiskies in the sampling room surrounded by hundreds of samples.

Miriam Eceolaza, director of The Glenlivet, said: “The Glenlivet is a symbol of Speyside, and after 18 months of renovations, we can’t wait to open the doors to our local communities and bring whisky lovers into our new visitor experience, as we continue to push boundaries and break tradition within single malt whisky.



“It’s a true immersion in to the iconic Speyside region, walking guests through our stunning indoor field of local barley, tasting from our old and rare archives, experimenting with our famous cocktail capsules and taking a unique piece of Speyside home with our straight from the cask personalised bottling.”