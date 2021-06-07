Coa Shanghai layout revealed by founder Jay Khan

Coa founder Jay Khan has revealed further details about his new bar which is set to open in mid-July in Shanghai.

Coa Shanghai will have 40 covers, the same as the Hong Kong original, but will be set across three floors in the Jing’an region of the south China city.

Earlier this year Coa Hong Kong was named Asia’s Best Bar and it currently sits number eight in The Word’s 50 Best Bars.

Khan opened the original agave-focused bar in 2017 and it quickly gained a strong reputation among both the trade and consumers.

“We’d been planning this for a long time and it kept getting delayed because of Covid and other restrictions,” Khan told Drinks International.

“Even before Covid hit we had lots of guests from Shanghai visit Coa in Hong Kong and they showed a real interest in mezcal, so it was a no-brainer for us.”

Khan plans to remain in Hong Kong with his family and visit the new bar every month, with one of the long standing members of Coa Hong Kong being promoted to bar manager to oversee the running of the new space.

According to Khan, the backbar will be in the shape of an Aztec pyramid and there will be murals on the walls to reflect the vibes of the bars in Mexico City and Wahaca, while a physical coa will once again be displayed on the wall.

"Each level will be small but very different in feel,” added Khan. “Downstairs will be the main bar which will remind you of Coa Hong Kong but then the first floor will have a small terrace with a casual setting and the second floor will be a bit more exclusive.

“We’re thinking of having a tiny bar on the second floor which only serves spirits not cocktails, which will be by invitation only for guests who really appreciate agave spirits. This should add to the experience of our guests and with different vibes on each floor it will give them something different each time they visit.”