Four Seasons launches new bar ARGO

Four Seasons Hong Kong has opened a new bar called ARGO which aims to push innovation and become a staple among the local bar scene.

The neo-classically designed ARGO opened on 15 July and its debut menu "Here Today, Gone Tomorrow" celebrates six key ingredients that may be endangered in the future.

The bar has partnered with local bee farm HK Raw Honey and cacao farm Chocolate Concierge in Malaysia in the sourcing of ingredients, while its own bee hive located in Mai Po, Hong Kong, provides for its honey-based cocktails.

Meanwhile Chocolate Concierge focuses on the ethical sourcing of single-origin cocoa from the indigenous people in local plantations in Malaysia, bringing different taste profiles from batch to batch.

A rotating section of the menu called "Canvas" focuses on seasonal drinks and collaborations with producers which are pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Alongside the cocktail menu, ARGO also has a "Field Guide to the World’s Innovative Spirits," a collection of spirits half of which are available for the first time in Hong Kong.

The new bar will be headed up by Lorenzo Antinori, beverage manager of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, and managed by bartender Summer Lo.

“ARGO is a space driven by curiosity,” said Antinori. “We are curious about the world around us and how it affects our relationship with drinks and food.

“This journey gives us the opportunity to explore ingredients, flavours, and exciting and innovative spirits. We hope to trigger curiosity, excitement and open a new window on how spirits have been seen traditionally.”