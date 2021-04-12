Beefeater introduces lower-abv botanical spirit drink

Beefeater Botanics, which was launched as a pilot test in Canada in March 2021, is made with no added sugar and no artificial flavours or sweeteners.

“Beefeater Botanics is crafted by distilling the Beefeater London Dry base, with our nine famous botanicals, before natural flavours of lemon and ginger are added,” said Desmond Payne, master distiller at Beefeater.

“The refreshingly balanced taste of fruit flavours are achieved with no compromise, crafted with excellence and using only the best ingredients.”

This launch comes as the latest in product innovations for the London-based gin brand, with Beefeater Pink Strawberry and Beefeater Blood Orange now distributed in over 75 markets and growing +12%.

“Innovation is at the heart of Beefeater and it has been a strong start to the year for us, delivering new packaging worldwide and three new pilot tests: Beefeater Light in Spain, Beefeater Peach & Raspberry in the UK and now, Beefeater Botanics in Canada,” commented Murielle Dessenis, global brand director.

“For us, innovation is about driving the premium, quality credentials of Beefeater but also responding to key consumer trends in each market to offer our core target consumer, 25-34-year-old Urban Explorers, something new and exciting.

“We know that for these consumers social connections are important and Beefeater Botanics will open up new drinking options not only to recruit new consumers into the brand but the wider gin category.”