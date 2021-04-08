Bannie Kang wins Asia's 50 Best Bartenders' Bartender

Bannie Kang of has been named the Mancino Bartenders’ Bartender ahead of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021 online ceremony.

The 2019 World Class winner opened her own venue called MU in Taiwan last year and the Bartenders’ Bartender Award is the only accolade voted for within the 50 Best programme which is voted for by industry peers.

“When you guys told me, everything went cold and then I just came over with a wave of happiness that is very hard to describe,” said Kang. “I can only really compare it to when I won World Class [bartending competition] in Scotland in 2019, which was another great moment for me.”

The online ceremony for Asia’s 50 Best Bars will take place on 6 May and will be streamed on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channels.