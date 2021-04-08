Bannie Kang wins Asia's 50 Best Bartenders' Bartender

08 April, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Bannie Kang of has been named the Mancino Bartenders’ Bartender ahead of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021 online ceremony.

The 2019 World Class winner opened her own venue called MU in Taiwan last year and the Bartenders’ Bartender Award is the only accolade voted for within the 50 Best programme which is voted for by industry peers.

“When you guys told me, everything went cold and then I just came over with a wave of happiness that is very hard to describe,” said Kang. “I can only really compare it to when I won World Class [bartending competition] in Scotland in 2019, which was another great moment for me.”

The online ceremony for Asia’s 50 Best Bars will take place on 6 May and will be streamed on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channels.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: TV, world, bars, online, ceremony, class, world class, bartender, voted, Bannie Kang, bartenders’ bartender, bartenders’ bartender award, asia’s, asia’s 50, kang, bannie, online ceremony, won world class, own venue called, taiwan last year, industry peers “when, MU




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Safety is paramount for female bar staff

Nick Strangeway on the duty of care which bars must have to their female staff and customers.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter