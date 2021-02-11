Canvas launches as premium cocktail delivery service

A new premium cocktail delivery service called Canvas has launched across the UK this February in partnership with a series of top end bartenders.

Canvas says it aims to offer a more all-round experience to at-home consumption and to achieve this each Canvas delivery box comprises three sections including snacks, pre-mixed cocktails and ‘thoughtful extras’ such as candles, room sprays and QR codes linking to specific soundtracks.

Canvas boxes will be launched throughout the year with announcements made via the brand’s website and social media channels and the first edition, Primavera by Ed Procter, includes bespoke coasters inspired by the architecture of Barcelona and a Fig Leaf Negroni.



To order, customers must be sign up to the Canvas guestlist via canvas.bar and reservations are later open for 24 hours, during which time those on the guestlist can book their Canvas box.

The guestlist to join Canvas is now live, and reservations for the first box, Primavera, will open on 1 March.