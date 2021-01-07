Carlsberg 0.0 ad brings Mads Mikkelsen back to screens

07 January, 2021
By Martin Green

Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen has resumed the role of a cycling philosopher in a new ad for Carlsberg 0.0.

The Danish actor, famed for his roles in Casino Royale and Fantastic Beasts, peddles through the streets of Copenhagen waxing lyrical about the great taste and versatility of Carlsberg’s alcohol-free beer.

The new ad will initially launch in Ireland and Denmark, with other markets set to follow later in 2021.  

Julian Marsili, global brand director for Carlsberg, said: “At Carlsberg we believe that there is more to beer than its alcohol content and that great moments can be made better with beer.

“That’s why we created a great tasting alcohol-free beer to make more moments even better. That’s what we wanted to celebrate in the ad.”

