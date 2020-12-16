Glenmorangie unveils technicolour brand campaign

Glenmorangie has reimagined six everyday experiences as wonderful moments for a new campaign shot by celebrated photographer Miles Aldridge.

The campaign features the tagline “It’s kind of delicious and wonderful” and invites global audiences to “view the world through Glenmorangie’s eyes”.

Louise Dennett, global head of brand at Glenmorangie, said: “We make whisky because we want people to enjoy it. There are many technicalities as to how we make it taste so good. But ultimately, what matters is that our single malt is delicious, and we think there’s a simple joy in that.

“Through our collaboration with Miles Aldridge and DDB Paris we have created a visual feast of a campaign. We hope it will welcome more people into our delicious and wonderful world.”

The campaign’s six scenes each depict people enjoying the Highland single malt brand. Alexander Kalchev, chief creative officer at DDB Paris, said: “We set out to reimagine everyday experiences – a camping trip or a train journey – all made more wonderful, to reflect Glenmorangie’s perspective.

“Inspired by the brand’s signature orange colour, we decided to use colour as a metaphor to open up the whisky’s world. And of course, as a master of colour, Miles Aldridge was the obvious talent to bring our vision to life.”

Aldridge added: : “Throughout the campaign we peppered little ‘Easter eggs’, little things to find. There are anagrams of Glenmorangie: ‘A Ginger Lemon’ in the train and ‘Mango Reeling’ as a neon. As well as the anagrams, each of the visuals has the recurring motif of the giraffe.

“The idea was that these would appear in each of the visuals like little games, almost cameo performances. The amazing thing about this campaign is that it’s so contrary to what we’re used to with whisky campaigns. For Glenmorangie to have the courage to take on this campaign is really refreshing.”