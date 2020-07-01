50 Best Recovery Auction goes live on Friday

The 50 Best Recovery auction will go live on Friday in a bid to raise funds for the hospitality industry during these difficult times.

The team behind the World’s 50 Best Bars and World’s 50 Best Restaurants created the charity auction to support struggling bars and restaurants.

It features more than 100 lots, which can be viewed at www.50BestForRecovery.com. The auction will run from July 3-12.

Bars, restaurants and individuals have donated the lots, which include Discover Singapore: Cuisine, Cocktails and Culture. This four-day experience provides accommodation at both the Marina Bay Sands and Capella Singapore hotels, while taking in the best of the city’s superb cuisine and cocktails, including a trip to Atlas.

Other highlights include a cocktail masterclass, dinner and a night in a suite at the iconic Connaught Hotel in London.

There are lots dedicated to dozens of major cities around the world, covering Europe, Asia, Australasia, North America and South America.

Rare bottles of spirits, chefs’ artworks, private cooking classes, wine region tours, sailing trips, exclusive tastings and bespoke parties are all up for grabs as part of the charity auction too.

Anyone that wants to support the industry can bid for items such as Miyagikyo Single Cask 1991, the first ever bottle of Michter’s 24 Year bourbon, The Dalmore Constellation Collection 1991 (cask number one), artisanal Altos tequila bottles, bespoke Matusalem rum, a 3-litre decanter of Remy Martin XO, the first bottle of Baldoria Dry Rosso vermouth, 1960 Cherry Heering, a Nebuchadnezzar of Beronia 2015, and much more.

The 50 Best team will distribute all proceeds to restaurants, bars and non-profit organisations supporting the sector.

Bars and restaurants can apply for direct grants of up to $5,000.

Charitable organisations primed to receive donations include Lee Initiative’s Restaurant Reboot Relief Program and Black Urban Growers, both in the US; Nosso Prato in Brazil; the Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund in South Africa; the National Restaurant Association of India’s Feed the Needy campaign; Horeca Next in Belgium; Italy’s Ambasciatori del Gusto; the newly founded Singapore Cocktail Bar Association; and Chefs for Spain, the Spanish arm of World Central Kitchen.

50 Best will also join forces with Social Gastronomy Movement, a global network of charitable organisations across 38 different countries, in its campaign to provide 1 million meals to those most in need.

William Drew, 50 Best content director, said: “It is heart-warming to see some of the most internationally established chefs and restaurants offering out-of-this-world experiences for the 50 Best Bid for Recovery auction from July 3.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and support from chefs, restaurant owners, bar owners, commercial partners and tourism boards offering truly unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to bidders as we aim to raise as much money as possible to support our industry and give back to the global restaurant sector.

“This is a clear indication of the solidarity of the global restaurant community. Now we ask all those who love restaurants and bars and are blessed with sufficient resources to take part in the auction and, crucially, spread the word to like-minded foodies across the world.”

50 Best for Recovery has also published an e-cookbook called Home Comforts. It features simple lockdown recipes from the world’s best chefs and bartenders, which can be downloaded now in exchange for a $10 minimum donation.

Money raised from the e-cookbook will also go direct into the 50 Best Recovery Fund and used to support the global restaurant and bar industry.