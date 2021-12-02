lyaness london

World's 50 Best Bars 51-100 for 2021 revealed

02 December, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

The World’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, has announced the 51-100 list ahead of next week’s live ceremony in London.

Number 51 is Florence-based bar Locale Firenze while eight in the list were in last year’s top 50 including London’s Lyaness, Alquímico of Colombia and New York veteran Employees Only.

Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The extended 51-100 list of The World’s 50 Best Bars sees a record number of 28 new entries from 26 countries in 2021, which reflects how brilliant bar scenes are diversifying and expanding across the world.

"The bars announced today have continued with inspiring resilience to overcome the challenges that they have been faced with in recent months and this extended list will shine a wider spotlight than ever before. As over half the list are new entries, we hope it will continue to be an inspiration to emerging bars around the world.”

The list of The World’s 50 Best Bars will be announced at a live ceremony next Tuesday, 7 December at Camden’s Roundhouse in London and will be streamed on social media channels from 8:15pm GMT.

THE LIST

51  Locale Firenze

52  Bar Trigona

53  Alquímico

54  Double Chicken Please

55  Lyaness

56  Byrdi

57  Swift

58  Bulgari Bar Dubai

59  Penicillin

60  Employees Only

61  Kumiko

62  Tropic City

63  Sago House

64  The Court

65  Tesouro by Firefly

66  Thunderbolt

67  Red Frog

68  Dead End Paradise

69  Danico

70  Hero Bar

71  28 HongKong Street

72  Argo

73  Satan's Whiskers

74  Barro Negro

75  Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen

76  The Bellwood

77  A Bar with Shapes for a Name

78  A Bar Called Gemma

79  Himkok

80  Side Hustle

81  Barbary Coast

82  L'Antiquario

83  Buck & Breck 

84  1862 Dry Bar

85  Cera & Bruno Vanzan

86  Art of Duplicity

87  Tan Tan Noodle Bar

88  Carnaval

89  Sweet Liberty

90  BKK Social Club

91  AHA Saloon

92  The Cambridge Public House

93  Flying Dutchmen Cocktails

94  Hope & Sesame

95  Hoots'

96  Fréquence

97  Tales & Spirits

98  Savas Bar

99  Death & Co

100 Leyenda

