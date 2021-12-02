World's 50 Best Bars 51-100 for 2021 revealed

The World’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, has announced the 51-100 list ahead of next week’s live ceremony in London.
Number 51 is Florence-based bar Locale Firenze while eight in the list were in last year’s top 50 including London’s Lyaness, Alquímico of Colombia and New York veteran Employees Only.
Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The extended 51-100 list of The World’s 50 Best Bars sees a record number of 28 new entries from 26 countries in 2021, which reflects how brilliant bar scenes are diversifying and expanding across the world.
"The bars announced today have continued with inspiring resilience to overcome the challenges that they have been faced with in recent months and this extended list will shine a wider spotlight than ever before. As over half the list are new entries, we hope it will continue to be an inspiration to emerging bars around the world.”
The list of The World’s 50 Best Bars will be announced at a live ceremony next Tuesday, 7 December at Camden’s Roundhouse in London and will be streamed on social media channels from 8:15pm GMT.
THE LIST
51 Locale Firenze
52 Bar Trigona
53 Alquímico
54 Double Chicken Please
55 Lyaness
56 Byrdi
57 Swift
58 Bulgari Bar Dubai
59 Penicillin
60 Employees Only
61 Kumiko
62 Tropic City
63 Sago House
64 The Court
65 Tesouro by Firefly
66 Thunderbolt
67 Red Frog
68 Dead End Paradise
69 Danico
70 Hero Bar
71 28 HongKong Street
72 Argo
73 Satan's Whiskers
74 Barro Negro
75 Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen
76 The Bellwood
77 A Bar with Shapes for a Name
78 A Bar Called Gemma
79 Himkok
80 Side Hustle
81 Barbary Coast
82 L'Antiquario
83 Buck & Breck
84 1862 Dry Bar
85 Cera & Bruno Vanzan
86 Art of Duplicity
87 Tan Tan Noodle Bar
88 Carnaval
89 Sweet Liberty
90 BKK Social Club
91 AHA Saloon
92 The Cambridge Public House
93 Flying Dutchmen Cocktails
94 Hope & Sesame
95 Hoots'
96 Fréquence
97 Tales & Spirits
98 Savas Bar
99 Death & Co
100 Leyenda