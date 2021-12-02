World's 50 Best Bars 51-100 for 2021 revealed

The World’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, has announced the 51-100 list ahead of next week’s live ceremony in London.

Number 51 is Florence-based bar Locale Firenze while eight in the list were in last year’s top 50 including London’s Lyaness, Alquímico of Colombia and New York veteran Employees Only.

Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The extended 51-100 list of The World’s 50 Best Bars sees a record number of 28 new entries from 26 countries in 2021, which reflects how brilliant bar scenes are diversifying and expanding across the world.

"The bars announced today have continued with inspiring resilience to overcome the challenges that they have been faced with in recent months and this extended list will shine a wider spotlight than ever before. As over half the list are new entries, we hope it will continue to be an inspiration to emerging bars around the world.”

The list of The World’s 50 Best Bars will be announced at a live ceremony next Tuesday, 7 December at Camden’s Roundhouse in London and will be streamed on social media channels from 8:15pm GMT.

THE LIST

51 Locale Firenze

52 Bar Trigona

53 Alquímico

54 Double Chicken Please

55 Lyaness

56 Byrdi

57 Swift

58 Bulgari Bar Dubai

59 Penicillin

60 Employees Only

61 Kumiko

62 Tropic City

63 Sago House

64 The Court

65 Tesouro by Firefly

66 Thunderbolt

67 Red Frog

68 Dead End Paradise

69 Danico

70 Hero Bar

71 28 HongKong Street

72 Argo

73 Satan's Whiskers

74 Barro Negro

75 Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen

76 The Bellwood

77 A Bar with Shapes for a Name

78 A Bar Called Gemma

79 Himkok

80 Side Hustle

81 Barbary Coast

82 L'Antiquario

83 Buck & Breck

84 1862 Dry Bar

85 Cera & Bruno Vanzan

86 Art of Duplicity

87 Tan Tan Noodle Bar

88 Carnaval

89 Sweet Liberty

90 BKK Social Club

91 AHA Saloon

92 The Cambridge Public House

93 Flying Dutchmen Cocktails

94 Hope & Sesame

95 Hoots'

96 Fréquence

97 Tales & Spirits



98 Savas Bar

99 Death & Co

100 Leyenda