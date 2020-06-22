Chivas donates Old Trafford advertising space to charity

Chivas Brothers has donated its digital advertising slot at Old Trafford to a motor neurone disease charity for the upcoming clash between Man Utd and Sheff Utd.

MND Scotland has struggled to raise funds during the Covid-19 pandemic, but Chivas has stepped in to help.

It donated an additional £26,000 to the charity at the start of the outbreak to help it meet its fundraising target in the wake of event cancellations.

Now it has handed over the pitch perimeter digiboards that would normally advertise Chivas Regal to football fans.

The Premier League resumed in earnest at the weekend and Man Utd picked up a 1-1 draw away at Tottenham in their first game back. They remain in the hunt for a top four place, and a huge TV audience is all but guaranteed for their first home game since they beat rivals Man City 2-0 in March.

Iain McWhirter, head of fundraising at MND Scotland, said: “People with MND are already under attack from a devastating disease, which threatens their freedom and security – emotionally, physically and financially.

“With the outbreak of coronavirus, these same individuals are now under threat from a second disease. Being donated a platform by Chivas, which offers exposure and potential donations from a global audience, is such an incredible gesture.

“Everyone dreams of getting onto the pitch at Old Trafford. We’ll use our chance to help relegate MND to history.”