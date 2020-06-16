Off-Piste Wines slaloms into gin production

The UK-based importer and distributor decided to branch out into gin after launching successful wine brands such as Most Wanted.

Off-Piste Gin is made in collaboration with the family-owned Sibling distillery, which is based in the Cotswolds.

The firm has pledged to donate 1% of revenue to 1% For The Planet, a global organisation that helps to fund environmental projects. The brand is also supporting Disability Snowsport UK, an organisation that provides adaptive snow sport experiences for people with disabilities.

New product development manager Rachel Archer said: “We wanted a beautifully intricate illustration with a cool, contemporary edge – something that would take your breath away.

“The design needed to have a universal, emotive appeal but to really resonate with mountain lovers and to evoke memories of being in the great outdoors. Our strapline ‘If you can't get to the mountains, why not bring the mountains to you?’ proved far more pertinent than we would have ever imagined.

“Our choice to use Sibling distillery was hugely important to us not just because of the quality of gins they have been making for over six years but also their green credentials. They are a team of four siblings whose entrepreneurial spirit resonates with our company ethos.”

The gin is created from pure cane sugar-based spirit, using carbon-filtered spring water from a natural spring on the Sibling distillery’s Gloucestershire farm. The distillery stills run off 100% renewable energy and the heat generated is used to power the neighbouring brewery.

The base spirit is triple-distilled in small batches and vapour-infused with the botanicals. Every bottle is hand-filled and bottled at 40% abv.

It will have an rrp of £37.50, and Off-Piste will also target export markets with the new brand.

Off-Piste managing director Andy Talbot said: “We are known for innovation in wine and have been at the front on many of the recent market trends.

“We have seen an increased demand for premium spirits and especially gin. We wanted to create something that belonged in this space and have teamed up with a really young, innovative and forward-thinking local business to create a wonderful product.

“We are approaching this in a very different way to our wine business, we are building the brand organically through independent retail and ecommerce. Launching a product during lockdown was never going to be easy but I am so proud of the way our team has worked so hard to create what we think is a stunning product, it has been a lot of fun along the way too.”