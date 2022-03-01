Hendrick’s launches limited-edition Neptunia gin

01 March, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Hendrick’s have launched Neptunia, a limited-edition gin using Scottish coastal botanicals and the latest release from master distiller Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities collection.

Outlining the inspiration for the release, Gracie said: “Most of my creations are based on memories. Hendrick’s Neptunia, for me, is that freeing feeling of the sea bottled in a gin – the wind in your hair and the salty sea breeze on your face.”

Described by the Scottish-based gin brand as an “ode to the sea”, Neptunia combines a citrus finish with floaral, spice, and notes of saline minerality.

“You have that distinctive fresh character of coastal herbs, depth of flavour from the sea botanicals and an unmistakable clean, bright citrus finish that lifts and lightens in a round, refreshing way that makes it Hendrick’s.”

Available from March 2022, Hendrick’s Neptunia is available from online and in-store UK retailers for rrp £30.

