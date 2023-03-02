Hendrick’s launches new limited release

Hendrick’s Lunar Gin will be phased out to make way for the new release. In certain markets, Hendrick’s Flora Adora will sit on shelf alongside both Hendrick’s Neptunia, released in 2022, and Hendrick’s Gin.

On the inspiration for the new release, Lesley Gracie, Hendrick’s Gin master distiller, said: “I find it really relaxing to watch the butterflies and bees busy at work in the garden, it’s fascinating to me how they seem to settle on some plants more than others. Certain flowers are more enticing to the pollinators and it’s these blooms that I’ve used to create a botanical blend for Hendrick’s Flora Adora.”

The release will have an srp of £33, US$40 and an abv of 43.4%.