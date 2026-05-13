Tres Monos announces debut US expansion

The move marks the first time the bar has taken on a long-term collaboration with a US restaurant as Agostina Gerling, Tres Monos’ veteran bar manager, has relocated from Buenos Aires to Miami to train the team and oversee the cocktail programme.

Tres Monos is currently ranked at no.10 in the World’s 50 Best Bars and was named the Best Bar in South America at The World's 50 Best Bars 2025.

1986 Steakhouse's drinks offering highlights Tres Monos' style of using traditional Latin American flavours, this time inspired by Miami and designed to be paired with the restaurant's dishes.

Charly Aguinsky, co-owner and co-founder of Tres Monos, said: “We are constantly approached by international bars and restaurants to do collaborations. The fact that 1986 Steak House is Argentine immediately grabbed our attention and touched our hearts. Their creative approach meshes very well with our own, as does their warm hospitality. While we are known for our innovative cocktails, we respect the sacred Martini tradition of US steakhouses and will pour exemplary ones.”

Highlights on the menu include the Chimi Highball made with Johnnie Walker Black, pineapple, honey, chimichurri and ginger ale, the Café Porteño made with Mezcal Unión, Fernet, Licor 43, blackberry and coffee, and the Tom & Cherry with Glenfiddich 12-year, sweet vermouth, amaro blend, cherry and jasmine.