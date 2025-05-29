Trump tariffs blocked by US trade court

The drinks industry has been left in suspense after a trade court in the US blocked Donald Trump from imposing global import tariffs.

In Aprill the US president announced a series of trade tariffs on many goods, including beverages, but a three-judge panel has now ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority.

The Trump Administration has appealed the decision, which means it will likely go to the Supreme Court.

A statement by The White House read: “It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency."

The US remains one of the biggest markets in the world for premium beer, wine and spirits and this new move from the US trade court will have a significant affect on the future of the global drinks trade.

Drinks International will continue to monitor this story and update accordingly.