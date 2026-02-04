Brother's Bond Bourbon partners with Maverick Drinks for UK launch

American whiskey brand, Brother’s Bond Bourbon, has launched in the UK through a distribution partnership with Maverick Drinks.

The launch brings the four-grain bourbon portfolio to a wider UK audience as part of the brand’s broader international growth strategy across Europe, the UAE and Asia.

Founded by actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Brother’s Bond Bourbon was developed through a shared passion for American whiskey first formed while working together on set in the US.

“From the outset, Brother’s Bond Bourbon has been built around a genuine commitment to the whiskey itself. Ian and Paul have taken a hands-on role in shaping the liquid and brand over time, with Ian stepping away from acting to focus fully on the craft. As we launch in the UK, we’re entering a market with a deep appreciation for whisky and a growing appetite for well-made American expressions. Partnering with Maverick Drinks allows us to introduce the range thoughtfully, with a shared focus on education, credibility and long-term brand building,” said Vincent Hanna, chief executive of Brother’s Bond Bourbon.

In terms of the brand, Somerhalder is closely involved in blending and barrel selection, while Wesley leads the brand’s creative direction.

Through the partnership, Maverick Drinks will lead full national distribution of Brother’s Bond Bourbon across the UK on and off trade, with a focus on e-commerce.

The four-expression launch portfolio will be available immediately through Master of Malt and wholesale partner Master of Malt Trade.