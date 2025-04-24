Tales of the Cocktail names 2025 Catalyst honourees

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) has announced this year’s Tales Catalyst honourees, recognising members of the cocktail community who are elevating the industry.

The 2025 international honouree, Christina Veira, and the US honouree, Lucia Creed, are named for their contributions to the global beverage industry.

Charlotte Voisey, executive director of TOTCF, said: “Christina and Lucia are the embodiment of what it means to be catalysts for change. Christina has cultivated a space that champions growth, learning, and professional development for the global beverage community, while Lucia has forged pathways for mentorship and empowerment in a way that is truly transformative. Their recognition is a reflection of their deep commitment to nurturing inclusivity and advancing the careers of those around them.”

Created to celebrate women and non-binary individuals who are championing inclusivity and breaking barriers in the global beverage community, Tales Catalyst honours leaders like Veira and Creed for their impact on fostering equity and community within the hospitality space.

Veira is the co-owner of Bar Mordecai and founder of Stave, a school offering beverage certifications, hospitality training, and customised tasting experiences for both industry professionals and consumers. Veira is also a Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET) educator for spirits and wine, and has contributed to initiatives such as the Awamori Jinbner program in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, among other roles.

Creed is a hospitality leader, educator, and community advocate with over 25 years in the food and beverage industry. She is also the head of trade advocacy for Uncle Nearest, leading global strategy, partnerships, and programming to support the bar community.

Tales Catalyst will take place during Tales of the Cocktail on July 22, 2025, from 3-5pm at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, and will feature speeches by the honourees.