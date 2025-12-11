Holly Graham to open agave bar in Japanese ski resort

Tokyo Confidential founder Holly Graham will open a new agave bar called Tepache in the Japanese skiing resort of Niseko, on 12 December.

Tepache sits next door to Niseko Confidential, a sister venue to the Tokyo bar, which will re-open for its second ski season on 13 December.

“We're taking yet another gamble bringing an agave-focused venue to Niseko, but I take comfort when I think about Jay Khan and how he took that risk opening Coa in Hong Kong,” said Graham.

“Coa is now the multiple-award winning pinnacle of agave in Asia, and even has a second outpost in Shanghai. While we're only open in ski season and tucked way up north in Hokkaido, I know we won't make the same monumental impact that Jay did, but we still hope to make some impact, of course.”

The name Tepache comes from the fermented pineapple beverage that originated in Mexico and the 38-seat venue boasts Hokkaido's largest agave selection.

Credit: Aaron Jamieson

Graham added: “I'm really excited for everyone to see Tepache - it's such a beautiful space and instead of leaning into the cosy cabin vibes like Niseko Confidential and many other venues do, we created a space for escapism – our little portal to Mexico in the snow.

“From what I hear anecdotally, Europe and America are a bit more ‘party’ and events take place en masse at the bottom of the slopes.

“Here in Japan, drinking is still very much a focus, but it's more of a sit down, warm up and eat, drink and be cosy vibe within venues. There are a few party spots around Niseko but they tend to be frequented by the young staff working around the resorts.”

Highlights from the drinks menu include Tepache Highball, with tequila, house-made Umeshu and fermented tepache soda, the Signature Margarita with tequila, Cointreau, Niagara wine syrup, yuzu and lime, and Adios Mr Spalding, with fermented strawberry, mezcal, sweet vermouth and Scarlett Amaro.

Credit: Aaron Jamieson

Chef Rene Baez has also developed a selection of modern Mexican dishes and including standing the venue has a 60 person capacity.