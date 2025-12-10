The Dead Rabbit expands with second Irish Exit bar

The team behind The Dead Rabbit has announced the opening of its second Irish Exit bar, at Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta.

The 4,735-square-foot venue will offer premium cocktails, pints, and all-day dining, as well as a flexible indoor-outdoor layout with garage-style doors.

“Our mission has always been to showcase modern Irish culture and the Ireland of today – one that honours its roots while looking forward – and Atlanta’s Centennial Yards gives us the perfect platform to share that spirit with new guests,” said Jack McGarry, co-founder and managing partner of The Dead Rabbit Group.

The first Irish Exit opened in New York City’s Moynihan Train Hall in 2023, with the group introducing San Patricios cantina and pub in New Jersey this autumn.

“The Irish Exit exemplifies the kind of bold, hospitality-forward concepts we’re bringing to Centennial Yards. The Dead Rabbit team has redefined modern Irish hospitality on a global scale, and their decision to plant roots in Atlanta speaks volumes about the city’s rising stature as a cultural and entertainment destination,” added Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Company.