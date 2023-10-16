The Dead Rabbit announces plans for third location

The Dead Rabbit has announced 2024 plans for the third location of its Irish pub in Washington DC.

Situated in Penn Quarter, the 6,200 square-foot two-level space will feature the Irish beverage, food and entertainment programming for which The Dead Rabbit is known.

Managing partner, Jack McGarry, said: “We are on a mission to decouple the American-Irish pub from its inaccurate stereotypes, and that can’t be done with one location in New York.

“DC as a city represents the convergence of deeply rooted history and vibrant contemporary culture and art, along with a reverence for Irish pubs and the culture more broadly,” McGarry added.

The expansion builds upon the team’s new projects and brand development in its 10th year of business, including its new GTR concept, The Irish Exit, with its first location at Moynihan Train Hall and a new location of The Dead Rabbit in Austin, Texas, opening early 2024.

The New Orleans location is currently on hold.