Outcast Brands

Outcast Brands expands into seven new markets

09 October, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Outcast Brands, the Dublin-based spirits company has announced the expansion of its global presence with the introduction of its Blood Monkey gins and Two Shores rums into seven new international markets.

With new markets including Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Belgium, Taiwan, and the Netherlands, the expansion will also see a presence in Irish duty-free retail across Dublin and Belfast City airports, listings on all Irish Ferries vessels, and a number of P&O vessels out of Ireland.

Jason Kidd, founder of Outcast Brands, said: "Our dedication to crafting boundary-pushing spirits remains at the core of our mission, and we can’t wait to continue sharing our passion with enthusiasts around the world."

The expansion is part of the company's strategy to reach a total of twenty markets within its first five years of trading, with a particular focus on key provinces in Canada, expanding its UK presence with bbb drinks, and entering the Baltic States.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, brands, seven, markets, duty, duty free, irish, dublin, expansion, presence, new markets, outcast, outcast brands, seven new, irish duty, duty free retail, lithuania latvia estonia, latvia estonia belgium, estonia belgium taiwan, irish duty free




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter