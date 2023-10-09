Outcast Brands expands into seven new markets

Outcast Brands, the Dublin-based spirits company has announced the expansion of its global presence with the introduction of its Blood Monkey gins and Two Shores rums into seven new international markets.

With new markets including Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Belgium, Taiwan, and the Netherlands, the expansion will also see a presence in Irish duty-free retail across Dublin and Belfast City airports, listings on all Irish Ferries vessels, and a number of P&O vessels out of Ireland.

Jason Kidd, founder of Outcast Brands, said: "Our dedication to crafting boundary-pushing spirits remains at the core of our mission, and we can’t wait to continue sharing our passion with enthusiasts around the world."

The expansion is part of the company's strategy to reach a total of twenty markets within its first five years of trading, with a particular focus on key provinces in Canada, expanding its UK presence with bbb drinks, and entering the Baltic States.