Drinks importer and distributor, Paragon Brands, has announced its new role as the exclusive distributor of Zamora Company spirits and liqueurs in the UK.

The move comes as Paragon Brands’ latest acquisition in a line of new brand distributions, following Żubrówka Vodka and Heaven’s Door whisky.

Area manager UK & ROI at Zamora Company, Jeremy Rockett, said: “Zamora Company has over 70 years of experience of selling and marketing products around the world, and we look forward to Paragon Brands helping us shake up the market a bit and find our place in both at-home and on-premise consumption.”