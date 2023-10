The team behind The Dead Rabbit has launched The Irish Exit at Moynihan Train Hall opposite Manhattan’s Penn Station.

The contemporary all-day Irish pub focuses on “exceptional service designed for those on the go”, weaving together modern Irish drinks, food, culture and hospitality.

Dead Rabbit co-founder Jack McGarry said: “Transit hubs lend themselves to simple and accessible venues, and there’s an opportunity and demand for a compelling new concept that does this in a thoughtful way through Irish hospitality.”

The name is a nod to the tradition of leaving without saying goodbye.