The Dead Rabbit expands with San Patricios cantina and pub

Managing partner Jack McGarry and the team behind The Dead Rabbit and The Irish Exit have announced a new concept, San Patricios.

The pub and cantina is inspired by the connection between Ireland and Mexico during the Mexican-American War in the mid-1800s.

Opening this autumn in Jersey City, New Jersey, US, San Patricios is led by director of operations Laura Torres, beverage director Aidan Bowie, and director of strategy, Gráinne O’Neill.

“At The Dead Rabbit Group, we believe that Irish hospitality is for everyone. San Patricios is our chance to show that spirit through a different lens, one that honours the shared struggles and celebrations of the Irish and Mexican people. This is more than a concept, it’s a statement about solidarity, community, and cultural pride,” said McGarry.

Guests can expect a menu that merges comforting modern Irish pub cocktails with cantina drinks and classics for brunch through to dinner.

Signatures include Irish Coffees and Carajillos, as well as Guinness and Pacifico pour side-by-side, with shelves stocking Irish whiskey, Poitín, tequila, mezcal, and Mexican agave spirits such as Raicilla, Bacanora, and Sotol.