Inside Bar Leone Shanghai: 'A sports bar without screens'

Bar Leone co-founder Lorenzo Antinori has provided further details on the new site in Shanghai which was announced by Drinks International in September.

The new space will sit across two floors in the French Concession region of Shanghai and is due to open in late Autumn.

“At ground level it’s inspired by the Italian sports bar from the 1970s and 80s,” said Antinori. “Football is a big identity of the original Bar Leone so that element will remain, but it will be lighter and brighter.

“We’ve been busy buying vintage football shirts off Ebay including an old Gianfranco Zola Chelsea shirt, but also memorabilia across lots of sports from Tennis to Formula 1.

“But we also don’t want people intimidated by the sports theme, the memorabilia is there just to spark conversation - there won’t be any television screens.”

The ground level will have 45-50 covers with high top tables standing while upstairs is seated and “more moody”.

On the ground floor the focus will be on lower abv cocktails such as Highballs and Spritz while upstairs will follow a similar Bar Leone Hong Kong with signature drinks like the Olive Oil Sour and Filthy Martini continuing across both sites.

There will also be a significant food offering. The smoked olives and mortadella focaccia will be on the new menu but with some new additions “more suitable to Shanghai”.

Since opening in Hong Kong’s Central district in 2023, Bar Leone made it to #2 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 before topping the 2025 ranking.