Created at Japan’s Aumont Brewery, overseen by master brewer Tanaka-Toji, Kay Sake has launched in the UK with the aim to offer consumers an alternative to traditional cocktails.

Kay Sake aims to be a “modern alternative to spirits that is lower in alcohol, gluten-free, and free from sulphites and additives”, the brand said.

Kay Sake (15.8% abv) is brewed using local rice and water from the Kaji River, with the bottle design created by Marcel Wanders.