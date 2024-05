Artesian bar at The Langham, London, has announced its new cocktail list Alter Ego, launching on 29 May.

The second edition of Artesian’s Ingredients of the Future menu, Alter Ego also highlights futureproof ingredients such as chicory, pumpkin, mushroom, daikon, tomato, leek, mung bean, kaffir leaves, walnut and marshmallow.

Highlights from the new menu include the Lychee, a sour twist on a Lychee Martini and a Sgroppino with daikon as the main ingredient.

Alter Ego will launch alongside a new selection of dishes from chef Angelo Sato, also of Michelin-starred Humble Chicken in Soho.