The Dalmore Luminary No2 launches

The Dalmore has collaborated with the V&A Dundee to launch two new Highland single malt whiskies as part of its series Luminary No2.

The Dalmore Luminary - The Rare - 2024 Edition will be offered at auction with all proceeds donated to the V&A while The Dalmore Luminary - The Collectible - 2024 Edition will be available at specialist retailers globally from 2 April.

Luminary is a three-part series which sees The Dalmore collaborate with architectural designers and The Rare - 2024 Edition has been housed in a sculpture designed by Melodie Leung, director at Zaha Hadid Architects, together with Gregg Glass, master whisky maker at The Dalmore and master distiller Richard Paterson.

“Experiencing The Dalmore’s outstanding craftsmanship first-hand and being initiated into the complex world of whisky making by Gregg and Richard provided extremely fertile ground for design inspiration,” said Leung.

“The sculpture we created for The Rare was inspired by our fascinating discussions around the interaction and flow of flavour notes in the whisky-making process. It mirrors the multiple layers of ageing and blending that went into creating this whisky, which is the exquisite product of nature channelled over time.”

Leung and The Dalmore whisky makers worked closely together throughout the design process and just two sculptures and three decanters have been produced as part of The Rare launch. The 49-year-old single malt was matured in American white oak ex-bourbon casks and finished in a blend of Port Colheita 1963, Apostoles sherry, bourbon and a 1951/virgin oak hybrid cask.

One set will be offered at auction through Sotheby’s in May with all proceeds donated to V&A Dundee.

The Collectible - 2024 Edition is a 16-year-old matured in bourbon casks and finished in a blend of Graham’s tawny port pipes and Apostoles sherry casks, with a small portion in peated, ex-refill bourbon casks. 20,000 bottles have been made available at an RRP of £275.