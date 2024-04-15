Douglas Laing Strathearn Distillery

Douglas Laing launches first single malt

15 April, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Independent bottler Douglas Laing & Co has entered the single malt market with the launch of its non-age statement Strathearn single malt.

Douglas Laing acquired Strathearn Distillery in Highland Perthshire in 2019 and the new whisky has been aged in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels and virgin and ex-sherry oak casks.

Cara Laing, managing director of Douglas Laing & Co, said: “Our Strathearn Distillery team make a barrel of spirit per shift or, simply speaking, a barrel a day. This may be a drop in the ocean compared to some distilleries, but for Strathearn, it’s a proudly hand-crafted drop that embodies the spirit of the distillery.

“Strathearn is the epitome of quality over quantity. It is a part of our family history, but rest assured this is only the beginning for Douglas Laing Distilling.”

The whisky is bottled at 50% ABV and non chill-filtered with no added colouring. It has an RRP of £85.

