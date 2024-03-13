WSET launches new sake course

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust has announced the launch of a new Level 2 Award in Sake from April 2024.

WSET currently offers the Level 1 and 3 Award in Sake which were launched in 2014 and 2016 respectively. In the past 10 years, more than 17,000 students around the world have taken a WSET sake qualification, with most coming from Japan, the UK, US and Hong Kong.

The new course will explore sake production, types of sake, how to serve the drink and factors affecting its flavours. It will also include tasting skills using WSET’s Systematic Approach to Tasting.

Natsuki Kikuya, a senior researcher at WSET, said: “The Level 2 Award in Sake is ideal for both drinks trade professionals and enthusiasts who would like to gain an in-depth understanding of the production of sake and its different styles.

“Over the past decade we have worked with 160 educators around the world to develop our range of sake qualifications and increase growth in our key markets. This new Level 2 sake qualification will enable us to reach even more people.”

It will be available from 21 course providers in eight countries from April, following pilots conducted in Japan, the US and UK. WSET’s flagship school in London will be holding the first edition which takes place 15-17 April.