WSET launches beer courses

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust has announced its first beer courses which are set to begin February 2024.

WSET School London and TheDrinkSchool will be the first to offer in-person and online courses. In addition, Molson Coors Beverage Company, has been approved to train its own team members.

Two additional schools, W Wine School, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and WineWise from Antwerp, Belgium, will be the first to offer courses in the EMEA region outside the UK.

WSET School London will run Level 1 Award in Beer courses from Friday 14 February and Level 2 Award in Beer courses from Monday 19 February.

Gary Keller, wine & drinks expertise director, Molson Coors Beverage Company, said: “Beer education is somewhat behind other segments such as wine and spirits, but WSET’s new courses provide an important step in increasing overall knowledge of this exciting and vibrant drink.

“From a customer point of view, this course will help staff increase their beer expertise and share that knowledge of ingredients, brewing processes, flavours and styles with customers. Drinkers are looking for better experiences across all categories and increased knowledge from courses such as this will help improve drinkers’ ability to appreciate and explore the world of beer.”

To celebrate the launch of its new beer qualifications, WSET will run a series of bitesize webinars exploring the world of beer between 26 February to 1 March

What is beer made from? Monday 26 February, 3pm GMT – Register here

How is beer made? Wednesday 28 February, 7am GMT – Register here

How to choose the right beer glass - Thursday 29 February, 4pm GMT – Register here

How do you taste beer? Friday 1 March, 11am GMT – Register here