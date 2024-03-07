WSET partners with Women in Beer programme

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust has become the new education partner for the Women in Beer Mentorship Programme.

The mentorship programme, which was set up last year by Amelie Tassin, founder of Women in Beer, supports women staring out in the UK beer industry by partnering them with more experienced members.

WSET will sponsor the next cohort of mentees for the programme and offer a Level 1 Award in Beer course for all mentees in advance of the Women in Beer Festival in Edinburgh this October.

All mentees taking part in the programme benefit from dedicated mentoring time, as well as free access to a series of webinars and events offered by other sponsors for the mentorship programme.

Natalya Watson, WSET’s business development manager for beer, said: “Women are traditionally under-represented in this industry, especially in leadership roles, and consequently can feel isolated. This programme helps women find support networks and build connections, accelerating their career development and giving them confidence to pursue new opportunities.

“At WSET we are committed to creating positive impact by using our influence to help shape a more diverse, inclusive and sustainable global drinks industry.”

The first part of the pilot for the Women in Beer Mentorship Programme ran from September 2023 to March 2024 and received more than 45 applications for the 12 places. The second part of the pilot will run from April to October 2024, with results from both presented in October 2024 at the Women in Beer Festival.