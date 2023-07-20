Nipperkin Bar launches at 20 Berkeley

20 Berkeley, the new British produce-led restaurant and bar in Mayfair, London, has launched its Nipperkin Bar.

Offering cocktails from a menu of in-house distilled spirits, created by bar manager, Angelos Bafas, the beverage concept focuses on seasonality, locality and an ethical approval to the environment.

Situated on the lower ground level of 20 Berkeley, the interior design has been reimagined by interior architect Pirajean Leas.

Nipperkin’s selection of cocktails are designed to be simplistic, while introducing new and unexpected flavours, drawing inspiration from culinary elements.

Some of the drinks on offer include the ‘Aged’ Kelp, a blend of seaweed aged for half an hour, paired with fresh Norfolk mint alongside roasted Kent hazelnuts, and the Black Mustard, a straight-up gimlet showcasing British ingredients, including Dorset wasabi distillate mixed with Cotswolds apple eau de vie.