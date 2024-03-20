Label 5 plans 'Glocal' marketing campaigns

Label 5 Scotch Whisky plans to reinforce its ‘Glocal’ marketing campaign throughout 2024 with a wide range of activations in its priority global markets.

As well as being one of the 30 biggest whiskies by volume according to Drinks International’s The Millionaires’ Club, the brand is distributed in more than 100 countries.

Now the brand will continue its local activations around the world. In 2023 Label 5 hosted outdoor campaigns and in-store promotions in Portugal, pop-up store and influencer partnerships in South Korea and presence at urban artist festivals in Scotland.

Label 5 also plans to continue investing into the travel retail market, showing significant growth in the sector since 2018 t reached115,000 9-L cases in 2022.