Brockmans gin expands its brand management and marketing teams

03 November, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

English gin, Brockmans, has expanded its brand management and marketing teams with drinks specialists, Eric Sampers and Helen Buchanan. 

This development follows Brockmans’ continued success with global sales growing by 12% in 2021 and the milestone of a million bottles sold worldwide. 

CEO of Brockmans, Guy Lawrence, said: “They both have wide experience in marketing and PR within the drinks industry, and we look forward to their contribution to continuing to grow Brockmans as one of the largest independently owned Gin brands in the UK.”

Sampers, a French citizen who has been living and working in London for the past six years, and within the beverage industry for 19 years, joins Brockmans Gin as marketing director. 

Buchanan joins Brockmans Gin as its junior brand manager. Buchanan has experience gained during her six years in marketing and PR roles within the drinks industry. Prior to joining the team at Brockmans, she spent two years at Treasury Wine Estates as a brand marketing coordinator on the EMEA team, which she joined after having left her role as marketing and PR executive of food, beverage and hospitality at Harvey Nichols in 2020.  

