Brown-Forman confirms purchase of Gin Mare

07 September, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Jack Daniel’s owner Brown-Forman has confirmed the purchase of gin brand Gin Mare from Spanish premium drinks company, Vantguard.

Vantguard has held the marketing and distribution of Gin Mare since 2010 over which time the brand has become the third largest in the super-premium market segment according to the IWSR. The brand is now sold in 75 markets worldwide.

“The sale of Gin Mare is one further example that our business model at Vantguard works and has international scale,” said Alfonso Morodo and Antonio Pardo, chief executives and founders of Vantguard.

“Our spirit of constant evolution, our global business vision, and our great internal talent enables us to strengthen our portfolio in the medium term and establish strategic alliances with the right partners to continue to grow the company in the coming years.”

The portfolio exit is in line with Vantguard’s approach of find and grow brands, it’s portfolio now includes Tequila Curado, Gin Raw, Bonanto Aperitive, Flaming Pig Irish Whisky, Seventeen mixers, 22 Artesian Water, and recently re-launched Islena Beer and Islena Blue.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: gin, brand, business, company, forman, brown, brown forman, portfolio, premium, IWSR, mare, gin mare, Vantguard, ”the portfolio, vantguard’s approach, portfolio exit, ”the portfolio exit, curado gin raw, tequila curado gin, includes tequila curado, brands it’s portfolio




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Tales shows it's shifting focus

Tess Posthumus reports from the recent tales of the cocktail – and finds it’s becoming so much more than just a cocktail festival.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter