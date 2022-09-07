Brown-Forman confirms purchase of Gin Mare

Vantguard has held the marketing and distribution of Gin Mare since 2010 over which time the brand has become the third largest in the super-premium market segment according to the IWSR. The brand is now sold in 75 markets worldwide.

“The sale of Gin Mare is one further example that our business model at Vantguard works and has international scale,” said Alfonso Morodo and Antonio Pardo, chief executives and founders of Vantguard.

“Our spirit of constant evolution, our global business vision, and our great internal talent enables us to strengthen our portfolio in the medium term and establish strategic alliances with the right partners to continue to grow the company in the coming years.”

The portfolio exit is in line with Vantguard’s approach of find and grow brands, it’s portfolio now includes Tequila Curado, Gin Raw, Bonanto Aperitive, Flaming Pig Irish Whisky, Seventeen mixers, 22 Artesian Water, and recently re-launched Islena Beer and Islena Blue.