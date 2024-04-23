Żubrowka's new look

The new labels and slogan emphasize the wildness that is embedded in Zubrowka's DNA, with continuous development of the brand. Adapting to customers' expectations and the desire to gain more and more popularity among full-grown, active consumers means that Żubrówka is not standing still.
The new labels are more legible, clearer and provide better visibility on store shelves.
However, the distinctive visual elements with which the brand is identified have been retained.
Our brand has always been associated with wildness, and the refreshed labels of Żubrowka Bison Grass and Żubrowka Biała express the same message, in a new guise. We believe that these changes will appeal to our customers and strengthen the position of the Żubrówka brand" - said a representative of the Żubrówka brand.
The launch of products with new labels will be supported by POS materials and special in-store displays. In addition, PR activities have been prepared.
Żubrowka Bison Grass is a unique tasting vodka. It is created from the highest quality grain and bison grass, which grows in the North Podlasie lowlands. The bison grass macerate used in production is matured in massive oak barrels, giving it a richer and deeper flavor. It is then mixed with the highest quality spirit and water from deep wells. A blade of grass is hand-added to each bottle to emphasize the natural origin of its unique flavor.
Zubrowka Biala is a crystal clear vodka inspired by the wintertime scenery of the Bialowieza Forest. It is a high quality vodka sourced from only natural ingredients. Żubrówka Biała is the best choice for those who appreciate quality and a delicate, mild taste.
Recommended price:
Żubrówka Bison Grass: 36,99 PLN/500 ml.
Żubrówka Biała: 29,99 PLN/500 ml.
About Żubrówka brand
Żubrówka is a world-renowned legendary vodka brand from Poland - a one-of-a-kind brand drawing on 500 years of tradition. Its uniqueness is determined by the special place from which it originates - the surroundings of the Bialowieza Forest, and the rooted in history way of its production. Żubrówka is one of the best recognized Polish brands in the world [1], it has reached consumers in more than 70 countries - including Japan, Australia, France, Great Britain and Germany.
[1] Source: The Spirits Business www.thespiritsbusiness.com/2023/06/the-worlds-biggest-selling-vodka-brands/