Argo at Four Seasons Hong Kong – number 34 in The World’s 50 Best Bars - will take over Amaro bar in London’s South Kensington on 30 January.

Yvonne Pi Chan, head bartender at Argo, will be behind the bar from 8pm serving cocktails made with No. 3 London Dry Gin.

Amaro is a neighbourhood bar opened by Elon Soddu, former head bartender at The Savoy’s The Beufort Bar, which prides itself on five star hospitality service.