Former head sommelier of Zuma and Roka opens new London wine bar

15 July, 2021
By Oli Dodd

Kevin McCabe, former head sommelier of Zuma, Roka and Yautacha Group, has teamed up with, Antony Lyon, of Lyon's Seafood & wine bar, to open a new brasserie and wine bar in east London.

Hackney Coterie offers a seasonally driven and low-waste food menu paired with a modern wine list that focuses on biodynamic, low-intervention and organic.

The idea is to get people trying wines that they normally wouldn’t. The bar, brasserie and attached wine shop features over 100 different wines at an accessible price-point, including selections from Vauxhall-based urban winery Black Book, the biodynamic wines of Burgundy’s Frédéric Magnien, and Brash Higgins who focus on skin contact wines from Australian Riverland.

Given McCabe’s credentials as a bona fide Master of Sake, a selection of sake will also be available alongside craft beer and cocktails.

Lyon and McCabe have appointed Dominic Auger as head chef at Hackney Coterie. He joins the team from Hide where he worked alongside Ollie Dabbous, having previously worked at Scully in St James.

The warehouse building setting of Hackney Coterie has been designed and fabricated by London-based Oli Chambers with commissioned artwork from Tunisian artist Wafa Love.

Hackney Coterie opens on 16 July.

