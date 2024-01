Trois Frères Distillery has announced a new partnership with Kirsch Import to distribute its Takamaka rums across Germany as of this month.

The partnership comes as Takamaka confirms it is now available in more than 50 markets as part of its continued global expansion plan.

Chief executive and owner of Kirsch Import, Christoph Kirsch, said: “To be the new partner at Takamaka's side, and to expand our rum portfolio with their bottlings, makes us proud.”

Based in Bremen, Kirsch manages more than 4,500 spirits, including Germany's "most extensive single malt whisky portfolio".