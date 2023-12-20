Jinro

Korea’s soju prices set to fall

20 December, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Korean liquor giants, including Hite Jinro and Lotte Chilsung Beverage, are set to reduce the wholesale prices of their soju brands beginning next year.

The price reduction follows the government's plans to lower taxes for domestically produced alcoholic beverages.

The country's largest liquor company, Jinro, has announced a 10.6% reduction in wholesale prices for soju brands such as its Chamisul and Jinro, effective 1 Jan 2024. Fruit-flavoured liquors are expected to see a 10.1% price cut.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage, the second-biggest soju maker in Korea, will also lower wholesale prices of soju products starting next year.

The decision is a result of the government's introduction of the standard sales ratio, a form of tax discount. The National Tax Service set the ratio for soju at 22% and domestically produced whiskey at 23.9%.

The cut in wholesale prices will likely impact retail prices, with price reductions for restaurants and bars less certain.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, brands, reduction, price, prices, jinro, domestically produced, soju, soju brands, wholesale, ratio, domestically, wholesale prices, lotte chilsung, chilsung beverage, lotte chilsung beverage, chilsung beverage second, second biggest soju, biggest soju maker, implement lower wholesale




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter