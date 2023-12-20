Korea’s soju prices set to fall

Korean liquor giants, including Hite Jinro and Lotte Chilsung Beverage, are set to reduce the wholesale prices of their soju brands beginning next year.

The price reduction follows the government's plans to lower taxes for domestically produced alcoholic beverages.

The country's largest liquor company, Jinro, has announced a 10.6% reduction in wholesale prices for soju brands such as its Chamisul and Jinro, effective 1 Jan 2024. Fruit-flavoured liquors are expected to see a 10.1% price cut.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage, the second-biggest soju maker in Korea, will also lower wholesale prices of soju products starting next year.

The decision is a result of the government's introduction of the standard sales ratio, a form of tax discount. The National Tax Service set the ratio for soju at 22% and domestically produced whiskey at 23.9%.

The cut in wholesale prices will likely impact retail prices, with price reductions for restaurants and bars less certain.