Suntory Oceania’s AU$400m site starts production

Under the Suntory Oceania umbrella, Suntory Global Spirits and soft drinks business Frucor Suntory, last year joined to form Suntory Oceania, a AU$3bn partnership across the premium spirits and non-alcohol segments in both Australia and New Zealand.
The new venture sees a net-zero facility in Ipswich, Queensland, as the 17-hectare site will house the new manufacturing and distribution hub for the company’s portfolio.
To begin, the site will produce V Energy drink, before moving on to produce more than 20 RTD brands including -196 and Jim Beam and Cola.
The House of Suntory portfolio will also be distributed from Queensland, which includes brands such as Yamazaki, Hibiki and Roku.