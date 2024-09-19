Suntory Oceania’s AU$400m site starts production

Suntory Oceania has begun production at its AU$400m manufacturing facility in Australia, to produce the company’s RTD brands from next year.

Under the Suntory Oceania umbrella, Suntory Global Spirits and soft drinks business Frucor Suntory, last year joined to form Suntory Oceania, a AU$3bn partnership across the premium spirits and non-alcohol segments in both Australia and New Zealand.

The new venture sees a net-zero facility in Ipswich, Queensland, as the 17-hectare site will house the new manufacturing and distribution hub for the company’s portfolio.

To begin, the site will produce V Energy drink, before moving on to produce more than 20 RTD brands including -196 and Jim Beam and Cola.

The House of Suntory portfolio will also be distributed from Queensland, which includes brands such as Yamazaki, Hibiki and Roku.