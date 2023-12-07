Spirit of Gallo brings soju brands to the US

Spirit of Gallo has announced it will distribute Korean soju brands Soonhari, Chum Churum and Saero in the US from January 2024, in partnership with Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co.

Lotte's soju brands have previously had limited availability in the US, sold primarily across Asian specialty stores. Gallo's partnership will expand distribution across all other channels.

Senior vice president and general manager for Spirit of Gallo, Britt West, said: "The soju category doubled in the US over the past five years, driven by accelerating consumer demand.

“The newest generation of drinkers has been driving the growth and is turning over the soju category due to its variety, convenience, and accessible price point. We are entering the category at a pivotal moment with the strongest partner, and we look forward to capitalising on this opportunity," West added.

After Jinro, Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co is the world's second largest soju manufacturer, claiming to be the first to make soju with mineral rich alkaline water.

Its soju portfolio offers flavoured (Soonhari), unflavored (Chum Churum), and zero sugar (Saero).

"We are excited to partner with Spirit of Gallo to leverage their distribution network and go-to-market capabilities to bring Soju closer to more consumers and take the category and the LOTTE Chilsung brands to new heights," said Kyungdong Kim, president of Lotte Beverage America Corp.