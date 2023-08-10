Desolas Mezcal

Desolas Mezcal expands into Canada

10 August, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Desolas Mezcal has announced a new distribution partnership with Renaissance Wine Merchants to expand its footprint into Canada.

This is the first time the mezcal brand will be available outside the US. 

Founder and CEO of Desolas Mezcal, GG Mirvis, said: “Renaissance is a leading distributor in Canada, and they truly understand our brand. As we continue to mindfully and strategically expand our reach, we are proud to have found the right partners for this next step in our expansion.” 

Launched in 2020, the female-founded brand is inspired by traditional techniques of mezcal production and is made from the Salmiana Agave in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Renaissance serves a total market of over 11 million people and imports wines and spirits in Canada’s four Western provinces. 

Desolas is currently available online for US nationwide shipping and can be found at select retailers throughout New York, Florida, Georgia, Texas and California.

