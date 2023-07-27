Scarfes Bar partners with Singapore’s Nutmeg & Clove

Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London is partnering with Nutmeg & Clove of Singapore, for a one-night only takeover with exclusive cocktails on 30 July from 6pm to 10pm.

Scarfes Bar will be collaborating with Nutmeg & Clove, which has been awarded number 7 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars this year, with a curated drinks menu created by the Nutmeg & Clove team.

In October, area director of bars Martin Siska and head of mixology Yann Bouvignies, will be continuing the bar’s global tour visiting the bar for an exclusive takeover.

This year, Scarfes has kicked off its first global bar tour to celebrate its 10th anniversary celebrations.

The five-month bar tour has taken the team across the world, as they visit 10 of the world’s best bars, in its biggest activation to date.

The Scarfes Bar global takeovers will continue around the world, visiting a host of cities and bars with their 10th anniversary bespoke menu. So far the team has visited Vesper Bar in Bangkok, Sora in Cambodia, Norway and will be travelling to Singapore.