Scarfes Bar partners with Celebrate Her for IWD

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Scarfes Bar at the Rosewood London is collaborating with global community Celebrate Her to host ‘Accelerate Action’, Drinks International can exclusively reveal.

Taking place on Monday 10 March, the event will be hosted by Nóra Földvári, assistant bar manager at Scarfes, who has, in partnership with founder of Celebrate Her Anna Sebastian, curated a lineup of conversations with some of the most influential women within their fields.

From 2pm to 5pm there will be a series of talks and conversations, as well as a networking drinks reception and exclusive takeover from the female team of Barcelona’s Paradiso from 5pm onwards.

Discussions will include:

Sarah Walker, project manager at the Women’s Night Safety Charter, who will be offering a look at what London venues are doing to support women in the industry

Natasha Zone, founder and chief executive of One Zone, sharing her journey of building a global business and navigating the startup world, as well as talks on personal branding and the art of hosting impactful speeches

Mandy Naglich, drinks writer, spirits judge, and author of the book “How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering Flavor and Savoring Life”

Lorraine Copes, founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, talking about building a community and the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion in the hospitality industry

A talk from London-based renowned bartender and entrepreneur, Monica Berg from Tayēr + Elementary

In addition, Celebrate Her will be offering guests the opportunity to update their professional headshots.

Földvári said: “As a woman working in the hospitality industry, I'm thrilled to collaborate with Celebrate Her on this event. We're not just creating a platform for discussion, we're fostering real change and building stronger networks within our community. Having experienced firsthand the evolving landscape for women in hospitality, I believe it's crucial that we continue to share knowledge, celebrate achievements, and create meaningful opportunities for the next generation of industry professionals.”

Tickets will be available through Celebrate Her with limited availability.