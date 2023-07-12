Sphynx tequila

New tequila Sphynx enters the agave market

12 July, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Former Big Brother contestants, Sukhvinder and Imran Javeed, have founded a new tequila brand called Sphynx. 

Sphynx Tequila is the first tequila brand owned by an English couple of Indian heritage, and has been created with an appreciation for the history and traditions of Mexico. 

Founder Sukhvinder said: "Tequila has such a special place in my heart, my husband and I love the history, culture and traditions of Mexico and of course, their official spirit became our favourite. 

“We wanted to create a legacy brand and creating a tequila was a natural choice for us. We are lucky to be working with a brilliant female-led distillery in the lowlands of Jalisco where we age our tequila in custom wine barrels. It’s been a labour of love and we couldn’t be more excited to be officially launching Sphynx Tequila out in the world,” Sukhvinder added.

To create the tequila, it is aged for two years in wine barrels and then filtered until clear with the range including four expressions, Blanco, Añejo, Añejo Cristalino, and Extra Aged Añejo Black Oak. Sphynx also uses custom wine and sherry barrels for ageing. 

"We assure you that you will never drink tequila with salt and lime again," added Sukhvinder. “Sphynx Tequila embraces the natural flavours of agave, grown for a minimum of seven years. We chose to age our tequila in various French oak barrels that allowed us to create custom profiles just for Sphynx Tequila, giving our drinkers a smooth flavour that allows you to simply pour it over ice, sip and enjoy.”

The new expressions are available to purchase directly here and Master of Malt starting from £70 for the Sphynx Tequila Blanco.

