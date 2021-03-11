El Sueño tequila

Mixto tequila brand El Sueño launches to promote sustainable practices

11 March, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

The founders of super-premium tequila brand VIVIR have launched a new mixto tequila brand called El Sueño to bridge a gap in the market and support sustainable practices.

According to the brand, El Sueño is specifically produced to serve in long drinks and is available in two expressions; Silver and Gold, the latter of which is aged for up to two months in oak casks.

El Sueño is made at the same distillery as VIVIR and uses fully matured, lowland and highland Weber Blue Agave, which is grown at the distillery.

“More and more brands hide behind the 100% agave badge while using questionable production methods and very unsustainable agave,” said VIVIR and El Sueño co-founder Paul Hayes. 

“This is greatly damaging both for the industry and farmers’ livelihoods in Mexico. We want to directly counteract this with El Sueño, which is very sustainable and at a great entry-level price point.”

Both tequilas have an AVB of 38% and are available at RRP £21 (70cl).

