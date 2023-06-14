Menu of the Month: Postcards from Swift

Drawing on the reminiscences of the team, each of the 20 drinks on the collaborative menu are inspired by their personal memories, accompanied by original art from illustrator Helena Bonastre.
SIGNATURE SERVE – IMPERIAL GIMLET
INGREDIENTS
Three dashes makrut lime tincture, 10ml lemon, 10ml Italicus, 20ml pineapple sherbet, 20ml white pineau, 40ml Bombay Sapphire.
METHOD
Stir and strain over a small block of rock ice into a small coupette, garnish with nutmeg.
TO MAKE THE PINEAPPLE SHERBET
Peel 200 limes. Cold press eight pineapples. Coat the peels in as much caster sugar by volume as yielded from the pineapples. Let it sit for one hour. Stir and strain. Shelf life 10 days, approximately 100 serves depending on the pineapple.
TO MAKE THE MAKRUT LIME TINCTURE (400ML)
Add 100g of makrut lime leaves to 600ml neutral grain spirit. Leave for six hours. Strain.
ABOUT THE MENU
“We wanted to create a drinks list from the heart, something completely personal to us,” says co-founder Bobby Hiddleston, “so we came together and each shared our most vivid memories from around the world. A lot of menus these days are very serious pieces, but we wanted this one to be more conversational and to connect to us a lot more, to feel like the guest is speaking to a friend. With the help of Helena’s artwork, we hope to take guests through our journey and share our experiences along the way.”
Inspired by the European class of bar, where a quick drink signals the end of the day and the beginning of the night, the original Swift Soho consists of two bars, set across two floors in London’s West End. Swift Soho has become well known for its upstairs aperitivo and creative downstairs menus, the latest of these being Postcards from Swift.
HIGHLIGHTED DRINKS
THE CASABLANCA
Del Maguey Vida mezcal, mango, kummel, lemon and Peychaud’s bitters
BIENVILLE
Eagle Rare 10yr bourbon, rooibos, Hostetter’s bitters
FOXTAIL
Woodford Reserve bourbon, Père Magloire VSOP calvados, Pomegranate Cider