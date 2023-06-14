Menu of the Month: Postcards from Swift

The newest menu from its original location in Soho, Postcards from Swift aims to transport guests to their favourite places around the world.

Drawing on the reminiscences of the team, each of the 20 drinks on the collaborative menu are inspired by their personal memories, accompanied by original art from illustrator Helena Bonastre.

SIGNATURE SERVE – IMPERIAL GIMLET

INGREDIENTS

Three dashes makrut lime tincture, 10ml lemon, 10ml Italicus, 20ml pineapple sherbet, 20ml white pineau, 40ml Bombay Sapphire.

METHOD

Stir and strain over a small block of rock ice into a small coupette, garnish with nutmeg.

TO MAKE THE PINEAPPLE SHERBET

Peel 200 limes. Cold press eight pineapples. Coat the peels in as much caster sugar by volume as yielded from the pineapples. Let it sit for one hour. Stir and strain. Shelf life 10 days, approximately 100 serves depending on the pineapple.

TO MAKE THE MAKRUT LIME TINCTURE (400ML)

Add 100g of makrut lime leaves to 600ml neutral grain spirit. Leave for six hours. Strain.

ABOUT THE MENU

“We wanted to create a drinks list from the heart, something completely personal to us,” says co-founder Bobby Hiddleston, “so we came together and each shared our most vivid memories from around the world. A lot of menus these days are very serious pieces, but we wanted this one to be more conversational and to connect to us a lot more, to feel like the guest is speaking to a friend. With the help of Helena’s artwork, we hope to take guests through our journey and share our experiences along the way.”

Inspired by the European class of bar, where a quick drink signals the end of the day and the beginning of the night, the original Swift Soho consists of two bars, set across two floors in London’s West End. Swift Soho has become well known for its upstairs aperitivo and creative downstairs menus, the latest of these being Postcards from Swift.

HIGHLIGHTED DRINKS

THE CASABLANCA

Del Maguey Vida mezcal, mango, kummel, lemon and Peychaud’s bitters

BIENVILLE

Eagle Rare 10yr bourbon, rooibos, Hostetter’s bitters



FOXTAIL

Woodford Reserve bourbon, Père Magloire VSOP calvados, Pomegranate Cider